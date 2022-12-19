×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sam bankman-fried | ftx extradition

FTX Founder Not Expected to Fight US Extradition

FTX Founder Not Expected to Fight US Extradition
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is led away handcuffed by officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in Nassau, Bahamas on Dec. 13, 2022. (Mario Duncancon/Getty Images)

Monday, 19 December 2022 10:33 AM EST

Sam Bankman-Fried arrived a courthouse in the Bahamas Monday morning and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on Feb. 8,

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Sam Bankman-Fried arrived a courthouse in the Bahamas Monday morning and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
sam bankman-fried, ftx extradition
92
2022-33-19
Monday, 19 December 2022 10:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved