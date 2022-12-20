Bankman-Fried Expected in Bahamas Court Tuesday

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges in the United States over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The hearing would come after another person with knowledge of Bankman-Fried's plans told Reuters he had decided not to fight extradition to New York, where federal prosecutors last week charged him with using stolen FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Neither a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan nor Bankman-Fried's defense lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Monday, Bankman-Fried appeared in court in capital Nassau after Reuters and other outlets reported over the weekend that he had decided to agree to extradition. But during the tumultuous hearing, a Bahamas lawyer for Bankman-Fried said his client wanted to see the U.S. indictment against him before consenting to leaving the Caribbean nation.