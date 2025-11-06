OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fully Prepared to Be Replaced by AI

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman says he’s ready to hand his job over to artificial intelligence — and would actually feel embarrassed if his company isn’t the first to do it.

“Shame on me if OpenAI is not the first big company run by an AI CEO,” Altman said on the “Conversations With Tyler” podcast, Business Insider reports.

Altman often thinks about what would need to happen for AI to outperform him at leading the company and believes that day may not be far off.

According to Altman, it could be only a few years before AI systems are advanced enough to manage entire divisions at OpenAI.

Once that happens, Altman says he already knows what he’ll do next: focus on his farm.

Speaking to Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner last year, Altman said he spends part of his time living on his property, where he enjoys tending to the land, driving tractors, and harvesting crops.

The tech executive, who owns multiple luxury homes in California and Hawaii, has long acknowledged that AI will disrupt employment.

“In the short term, AI will destroy a lot of jobs,” Altman said.

Nevertheless, Altman is confident humanity will adapt and discover new kinds of work as artificial intelligence evolves.