WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sam altman | openai | artificial intelligence | replaced

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fully Prepared to Be Replaced by AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fully Prepared to Be Replaced by AI
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaks at the Integrated Review of the Capital Framework for Large Banks Conference at the Federal Reserve on July 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Thursday, 06 November 2025 08:44 AM EST

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman says he’s ready to hand his job over to artificial intelligence — and would actually feel embarrassed if his company isn’t the first to do it.

 “Shame on me if OpenAI is not the first big company run by an AI CEO,” Altman said on the “Conversations With Tyler” podcast, Business Insider reports.

Altman often thinks about what would need to happen for AI to outperform him at leading the company and believes that day may not be far off.

According to Altman, it could be only a few years before AI systems are advanced enough to manage entire divisions at OpenAI.

Once that happens, Altman says he already knows what he’ll do next: focus on his farm.

Special: Massive Growth Predicted for AI Under Trump Admin... Get 3 Free Picks Here

Speaking to Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner last year, Altman said he spends part of his time living on his property, where he enjoys tending to the land, driving tractors, and harvesting crops.

The tech executive, who owns multiple luxury homes in California and Hawaii, has long acknowledged that AI will disrupt employment.

“In the short term, AI will destroy a lot of jobs,” Altman said.

Nevertheless, Altman is confident humanity will adapt and discover new kinds of work as artificial intelligence evolves.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman says he's ready to hand his job over to artificial intelligence - and would actually feel embarrassed if his company isn't the first to do it.
sam altman, openai, artificial intelligence, replaced
220
2025-44-06
Thursday, 06 November 2025 08:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved