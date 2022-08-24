×
Tags: salesforce earnings projection

Salesforce Cuts Annual Revenue Forecast on Forex Hit, Stiff Competition

(AP)

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 04:41 PM EDT

Salesforce Inc. on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and strong competition in cloud computing, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.

The San Francisco, California-based company now expects revenue of $30.90 billion to $31.00 billion, lower than the $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion it forecast in May, and below Wall Street estimates of $31.73 billion.

Salesforce revenue forecast accounts for about $800 million hit from a strong dollar, a third higher compared to its outlook in May.

Salesforce reported revenue of $7.72 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, up 22% from last year.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


