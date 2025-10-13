Salesforce to Invest $15 Billion in San Francisco

Cloud software provider Salesforce said Monday it would invest $15 billion in San Francisco over the next five years to support artificial intelligence innovation and workforce development in the city.

The investment will support a new AI incubator hub on Salesforce's San Francisco campus and help companies adopt AI agents, which can perform tasks on behalf of the users, the company said.

"This $15 billion investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown — advancing AI innovation, creating jobs and helping companies and our communities thrive," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said in a statement.