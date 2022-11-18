Pay Raises to Hit 4.6% in 2023

While pay raises in the past four years have averaged 3.1%, employers are going to increase workers’ pay 4.6% in 2023, according to Willis Towers Watson.



The tight labor market and employees’ inflation concerns are driving the more generous wages. Overall, 68% of employers say they will be handing out increases in 2023.



Seventy-five percent of employers are having trouble recruiting and retaining talent—nearly triple what it was in 2020.



More than half of employers that have hired in the past year, 57%, paid the candidates on the high end of their pay scale.



“As inflation continues to rise and the threat of an economic downturn looms, companies are using a range of measures to support their staff during this time,” says Hatti Johansson, a research director at Willis Towers Watson.



WTW’s report is based on a survey of 28,000 executives in 135 countries around the world. In the U.S., 1,550 companies participated.­