×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: salary raises | inflation | labor market

Pay Raises to Hit 4.6% in 2023

Pay Raises to Hit 4.6% in 2023
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 18 November 2022 02:24 PM EST

While pay raises in the past four years have averaged 3.1%, employers are going to increase workers’ pay 4.6% in 2023, according to Willis Towers Watson.

The tight labor market and employees’ inflation concerns are driving the more generous wages. Overall, 68% of employers say they will be handing out increases in 2023.

Seventy-five percent of employers are having trouble recruiting and retaining talent—nearly triple what it was in 2020.

More than half of employers that have hired in the past year, 57%, paid the candidates on the high end of their pay scale.

“As inflation continues to rise and the threat of an economic downturn looms, companies are using a range of measures to support their staff during this time,” says Hatti Johansson, a research director at Willis Towers Watson.

WTW’s report is based on a survey of 28,000 executives in 135 countries around the world. In the U.S., 1,550 companies participated.­

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
While pay raises in the past four years have averaged 3.1%, employers are going to increase workers' pay 4.6% in 2023, according to Willis Towers Watson.
salary raises, inflation, labor market
153
2022-24-18
Friday, 18 November 2022 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved