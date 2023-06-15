Pay Raises Exceed Inflation for 1st Time in 2 Years

Pay increases are catching up to inflation for the first time in two years, Business Insider reports.

Average hourly wages, which have lagged rising prices, were up 4.3% in May, surpassing the 4% increase in the consumer price index (CPI). Adjusting for seasonal hires and changing employment for month to month, that amounts to a 0.2% increase in real wages, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It's the first time since March 2021 the average America worker has gotten a raise.

The pay bump, while small and not yet an indication of a trend, should nevertheless be welcome news for workers who’ve struggled just to stay afloat.

In fact, wage growth has been slowing in the past few months while inflation has been coming down at a faster rate.

With inflation of 4% still double the Federal Reserve’s preferred 2% and energy and food still costly, Americans still have plenty of headwinds to face.

Student loan payments are set to resume in September, credit card balances keep climbing, interest rates on debt are high, savings are down, and the government recently cut food stamp benefits and may cut them more.

A deep dive into May’s CPI shows that food prices dropped and energy prices held steady, but vehicle and housing-related costs rose.

The silver lining in all of this is a strong U.S. job market.

If the labor market holds steady, inflation keeps ticking down and Americans start paying off their debt, consumers’ balance sheets could start to shore up.