Wall St Slides on Inflation Fears; ADP Jobs Beat Sparks Taper Concern

trader
Wall Street opens Wednesday with the down down 189.73 points. (AP)

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 09:35 AM

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation, while a survey showing a strong rise in private jobs last month fueled concerns of a sooner-than-expected easing of monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.71 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,198.96.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.15 points, or 0.60%, at 4,319.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.38 points, or 1.00%, to 14,289.45 at the opening bell.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Wednesday, 06 October 2021 09:35 AM
