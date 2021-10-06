Wall St Slides on Inflation Fears; ADP Jobs Beat Sparks Taper Concern

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation, while a survey showing a strong rise in private jobs last month fueled concerns of a sooner-than-expected easing of monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.71 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,198.96.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.15 points, or 0.60%, at 4,319.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.38 points, or 1.00%, to 14,289.45 at the opening bell.