×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russians | moodys | credit ratings

Moody's to Withdraw Credit Ratings on Russian Entities

a laptop computer with moodys logo on the screen
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:15 PM

Moody's Investors Service (MIS) said on Thursday it intends to withdraw its credit ratings on Russian entities, following similar moves by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings.

The rating agency's parent firm, Moody's Corp, suspended commercial operations in Russia earlier this month over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union (EU) on March 15 banned top credit rating firms from rating Russia and the country's companies as part of its latest sanctions package, to ramp up economic pressure on the country.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Moody's Investors Service (MIS) said on Thursday it intends to withdraw its credit ratings on Russian entities, following similar moves by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings.
russians, moodys, credit ratings
80
2022-15-24
Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved