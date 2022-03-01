×
Russian Liberal Radio Station Taken Off the Air

Alexei Venediktov
Alexei Venediktov, editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, which Russia officials took off the air March 1, 2022. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 01:39 PM

Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station in Moscow, has been taken off the air, Alexei Venediktov, its head and one of Russia's most prominent journalists, said on social media on Tuesday.

The websites of the radio station and the TV Rain online news channel are also partly down in Moscow after Russian prosecutors' request to restrict access to them.

In a related story on censorship and Russia's reactions to worldwide sanctions, Meta Platforms announced March 1, 2022 that it is globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. In addition, Meta's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg,  said it is eliminating posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

Also on Tuesday, Ukranian officials said Russia had bombed the television tower in its capital city, Kyiv

Local media reports said Ukranian TV channels stopped broadcasting around 5:30 p.m. local time.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces also targeted Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


