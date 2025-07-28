Russian Stocks Fall as Trump Shortens Ukraine Ceasefire Deadline

Russia's main MOEX stock index recorded intraday losses of around 1.2% Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was reducing a 50-day deadline he gave Russia to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The index was down 0.8% from yesterday's close as of 1219 GMT, MOEX data showed.

Trump said he was disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin. He did not give a new deadline.

Trump unveiled his deadline earlier this month, setting a 50-day deadline for Moscow to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine or face sanctions.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has said that the "language of ultimatums, blackmail, and threats" is unacceptable to Moscow and that it views the threat of new sanctions as mundane.