US Trade Panel Revokes Duties on Fertilizers From Russia, Trinidad, Tobago

The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, voting to find that U.S. domestic producers are not injured by these imports.

The decision could help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, both major fertilizer exporters. It also marks a rare trade reprieve for Russia amid tightening Western sanctions and other economic pressure over the nearly five month-old Ukraine conflict.

The vote ends recently imposed U.S. combined anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties of up to 132.6% on Russian urea nitrate fertilizer solutions and 113.5% on such imports from Trinidad and Tobago.

The Commerce Department announced the final duty rates on June 21 as part of an investigation launched in June 2021 after a petition from CF Industries Nitrogen of Deerfield, Illinois.

The Commerce Department said that in 2021, the United States imported $262.6 million worth of ammonium nitrate fertilizer duties from Russia and $231.1 million from Trinidad and Tobago.

Had the commission found that U.S. fertilizer producers were being injured by the Russian and Trinidad and Tobago imports, the duties would have been locked in for five years.