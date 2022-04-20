×
Putin: Russia to Update Its WTO Strategy Amid Sanctions

Putin
Russian President Valdimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Barack Obama at a bilateral meeting at the United Nations in New York (AP, 2015 file photo)

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 10:16 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that "illegal" restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade Organization rules and told his government to update Russia's strategy in the WTO.

"These measures [sanctions] run counter to WTO principles, to which European colleagues have constantly reiterated their adherence," Putin said.

Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions designed to force Moscow to withdraw troops it sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



