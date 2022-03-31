×
Moscow Says All Foreign Leased Aircraft Will Remain in Russia

Russia senior official Sergei Ivanov (left), Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 31 March 2022 12:51 PM

All foreign leased aircraft still in Russia after the termination of Western leasing contracts have been entered into the Russian aircraft register and will remain in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

The imposition of sanctions by Western powers in response to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine forced Western leasing firms to terminate leasing contracts with Russian airlines for more than 500 aircraft. More than 400 of these are still in Russia.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


