Moscow Vows Response to 'Frantic' US Sanctions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia intends to respond to U.S. sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s daughters as it sees fit.

“Russia will definitely respond, and will do it as it sees fit,” Peskov said Thursday.

The U.S. on Wednesday announced that it is sanctioning Putin’s two adult daughters as part of a new batch of penalties on the country’s political and economic systems in retaliation for its alleged war crimes in Ukraine.



Calls US Sanctions 'Frantic'

Peskov told a conference call with reporters that the sanctions “add to a completely frantic line of various restrictions” and the fact that the restrictions target family members “speaks for itself.”

“This is something that is difficult to understand and explain. But, unfortunately, we have to deal with such opponents,” Peskov said.

Meanwhile, elsewhere around the globe, world leaders continued to express dismay with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its effect on the world's energy supplies. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain’s new energy strategy will ensure that his country won’t be subjected to ‘’blackmail’’ by outsiders such as Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Speaking outside the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, Johnson said Thursday that the U.K. will take a “sensible and pragmatic view” on domestic hydrocarbons. He says that the country will “license stuff in the North Sea, rather than importing higher carbon fossil fuels from Russia.’’

Johnson says the strategy is meant to make certain the country is “never again subject to the vagaries of the global oil and gas prices and … subject to blackmail, as it were, from people such as Vladimir Putin.’’

The strategy comes after oil and natural gas prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid concerns that energy supplies could be curtailed.

High energy prices are fueling a cost-of-living crisis in Britain, where household gas and electricity prices jumped 54% this month.



In the United States, with inflation running at 7.9%, gas and home heating oil prices are also rising. On Wednesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives accused oil companies of "ripping off the American people” and putting profits before production as Americans suffer from ever-increasing gasoline prices amid the war in Ukraine.

