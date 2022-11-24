×
Tags: russia sanctions | oil and gas price cap | ukraine war | u.s. | western allies

Russia Won't Supply Oil to Countries Supporting Price Cap

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia (Dmitry Azarov/AP)

Thursday, 24 November 2022 07:52 AM EST

Russia does not plan to supply oil and gas to countries supporting a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said on Thursday, but will make a final decision once it analyzes all the figures.

The G7 is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne oil at $65-$70 a barrel, though European Union governments have not yet agreed on a price and talks are set to continue.

"As of now, we stand by President (Vladimir) Putin's position that we will not supply oil and gas to the countries which would set (the cap) and join the cap," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told his daily call with reporters.

"But we need to analyze everything before we formulate our position."

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


136
