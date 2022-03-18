×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | russia | alphabet | google

Russia Orders YouTube to Ban Ads Threatening Russians

YouTube
(Getty Images)

Friday, 18 March 2022 07:11 AM

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it had demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labeled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.

Roskomnadzor said YouTube advertisements were threatening the life and health of Russian citizens and that their dissemination was evidence of the U.S. tech giant's anti-Russian position.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it had demanded that Alphabet Inc.'s Google stop spreading what it labeled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.
russia, alphabet, google, youtube, threats, ukraine war, disinformation
65
2022-11-18
Friday, 18 March 2022 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved