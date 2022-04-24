Rumble to Locate in Sarasota, Florida, Alongside Trump's Social Media Company Truth Social

Rumble, the new partner in streaming and cloud services for the social media company Truth Social, has moved to Sarasota, Florida — only 11 miles away from former President Donald Trump's new social media venture.

According to local Sarasota paper, the Herald Tribune, Truth Social's CEO, former Congressman Devin Nunes, said that Truth Social is "one of the fastest-growing social media companies, ever, in history. We're massive and we're riding on Rumble's rails."

A press release from Friday stated that Rumble had "successfully migrated Truth Social's website and mobile applications to Rumble's Cloud infrastructure," and that "Truth Social's move marks the first significant customer to come on board with Rumble."

