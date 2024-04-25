WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: royal caribbean | profit | outlook

Royal Caribbean Lifts Profit View on Record Cruise Demand

Royal Caribbean Lifts Profit View on Record Cruise Demand
The Royal Caribbean International's Explorer of the Seas is docked at Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U. S. Virgin Islands. (Thomas Layer/AP)

Thursday, 25 April 2024 07:56 AM EDT

Royal Caribbean Group Thursday raised its annual profit forecast for a second time, after record bookings during the first quarter and higher ticket pricing boosted its results.

Shares of the cruise operator rose about 4% in premarket trade, as the company also beat first-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

The boom in demand for cruise vacations has sustained through high inflation as people opted for vacations at sea over land-based alternatives that are often more expensive.

Half of Royal Caribbean's first-quarter yield growth was driven by higher ticket pricing, with the remainder driven by a combination of onboard revenue rates, higher occupancy, and new ships, it said.

"Demand for our leading brands ... continues to be very robust, resulting in outperformance in the first quarter, a further increase of full-year earnings guidance, and 60% expected earnings growth year over year," said CEO Jason Liberty.

Royal Caribbean now expects annual adjusted profit between $10.70 and $10.90 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of profit between $9.90 and $10.10 per share.

The Celebrity and Silversea Cruises operator carried 2.05 million passengers in the first quarter, nearly 14% higher year-over-year. It also reported record demand during the "wave season" - a period between January and March when operators offer special cruise deals and discounts for the year.

That helped its first-quarter revenue of $3.73 billion surpass market expectations of $3.69 billion, according to LSEG data.

The industry is expecting 35.7 million passengers to set sail this year, a 20% increase from pre-pandemic levels, according to estimates by the Cruise Lines International Association.

Royal Caribbean's first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 also beat market expectations of $1.33.

Shares of peers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival were up about 1% premarket.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Royal Caribbean Group Thursday raised its annual profit forecast for a second time, after record bookings during the first quarter and higher ticket pricing boosted its results.
royal caribbean, profit, outlook
288
2024-56-25
Thursday, 25 April 2024 07:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved