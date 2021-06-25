×
Tags: rosengren | federal reserve | labor | recovery

Fed's Rosengren: Financial Stability Risks Could Derail Labor Recovery

Fed's Rosengren: Financial Stability Risks Could Derail Labor Recovery
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren (AP)

Friday, 25 June 2021 01:49 PM

A buildup of financial stability risks linked to a low interest rate environment could lead to another downturn that interrupts the labor market recovery and impedes a return to maximum employment, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday.

Policymakers need to monitor rapidly rising home prices, the growing use of stablecoins and reform money market funds to minimize the risks of a financial crisis down the line, Rosengren said during a virtual event organized by the Philadelphia Fed and the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


A buildup of financial stability risks linked to a low interest rate environment could lead to another downturn that interrupts the labor market recovery and impedes a return to maximum employment, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said...
Friday, 25 June 2021 01:49 PM
