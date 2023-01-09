×
Rolls Royce Hits New Sales Record Despite $534,000 Average Price

Rolls Royce Torsten Muller-Otvos (Getty Images)

Monday, 09 January 2023 02:17 PM EST

Rolls Royce announced Monday it sold 6,021 cars in 2022, up 8% from 5,586 cars sold in 2021.

Rolls Royce achieved these sales despite the average price tag for its cars being $534,000, 40-year high inflation and a decline in Chinese demand.

This was the first year in the 118-year-old automaker that sales exceeded 6,000 in any given year.

The U.S. accounted for the most, 35%, of Rolls Royce’s sales in 2022.

“Our order book stretches far into 2023 for all models,” said CEO Torsten Muller Otvos in a statement. “We haven’t seen any slowdown in orders.”

Pre-orders for Rolls’ electric Spectre, which will go on sale at the end of the year, have exceeded expectations, Muller-Otvos added.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


