WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rolls-royce | jet | private

Rolls-Royce Exploring Tech for Narrow-Body Jets

Rolls-Royce Exploring Tech for Narrow-Body Jets
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 23 July 2024 11:37 AM EDT

Rolls-Royce is developing a smaller version of its Ultrafan engine demonstrator aimed at exploring technology for the next generation of narrow-body jets, CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said Tuesday.

"We are now progressing towards a demonstrator on what I call small engines, ie narrow-body," Erginbilgic told reporters at the Farnborough Airshow, adding the company was talking to aircraft manufacturers about the technology initiative.

A year ago, Erginbilgic told reporters at the equivalent Paris Airshow that Rolls did not rule out future partnerships in the narrow-body market, but had a sufficient runway for growth in its large engine business to live without it.

Tuesday's comments suggest a further step towards returning to the busiest part of the market as planemakers sketch out ideas for the next generation of planes in the 2030s, though Erginbilgic stressed its wide-body engines were selling well.

Rolls-Royce was in an alliance from 1983 to 2011 with Pratt & Whitney on engines for Airbus A320 jets. But it pulled out for the current generation of narrow-bodies, whose sales have soared.

Rival GE Aerospace is running wind-tunnel and other tests on its RISE open-fan technology for future narrow-body planes, promising fuel savings of about 20% from 2035 onwards.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Rolls-Royce is developing a smaller version of its Ultrafan engine demonstrator aimed at exploring technology for the next generation of narrow-body jets, CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said Tuesday.
rolls-royce, jet, private
198
2024-37-23
Tuesday, 23 July 2024 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved