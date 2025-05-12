WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: roche | 700 million | manufacturing | north carolina

Roche to Invest $700M in Manufacturing in North Carolina

Roche to Invest $700M in Manufacturing in North Carolina
Roche Holding AG headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. (Suna/Getty Images)

Monday, 12 May 2025 09:22 AM EDT

Roche Group said Monday it plans to invest more than $700 million in a new drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Special: Over $1 Trillion Invested In U.S. AI Infrastructure, The Boom Is Coming... 3 Free AI Picks Here

The new facility will ultimately support Roche and its unit Genentech's future portfolio of next-generation obesity medicines and "this initial investment could expand in the future, based on business needs and the U.S. policy environment," Roche said in a statement.

The project will add more than 400 manufacturing jobs when the site is operational.

Roche in April said it would invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years, creating more than 12,000 new jobs, in the latest massive investment by companies reacting to President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

President Trump plans to sign an executive order on prescription drug pricing on Monday that aims to align the United States with what other countries pay, a move he said on social media would be a cut of 59%.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Roche Group said Monday it plans to invest more than $700 million in a new drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.
roche, 700 million, manufacturing, north carolina
172
2025-22-12
Monday, 12 May 2025 09:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved