Roche to Invest $700M in Manufacturing in North Carolina

Roche Group said Monday it plans to invest more than $700 million in a new drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

The new facility will ultimately support Roche and its unit Genentech's future portfolio of next-generation obesity medicines and "this initial investment could expand in the future, based on business needs and the U.S. policy environment," Roche said in a statement.

The project will add more than 400 manufacturing jobs when the site is operational.

Roche in April said it would invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years, creating more than 12,000 new jobs, in the latest massive investment by companies reacting to President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

President Trump plans to sign an executive order on prescription drug pricing on Monday that aims to align the United States with what other countries pay, a move he said on social media would be a cut of 59%.