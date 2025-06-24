WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: robotaxi | self-driving | probems | austin | elon | musk

Highway Safety Contacts Tesla About Robotaxi Issues

A driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, moves through traffic, June 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 06:12 AM EDT

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking information from Tesla after seeing online videos of alleged issues on robotaxi after its debut, Bloomberg News reported.

Multiple online videos appear to show Robotaxis swerving into wrong lanes, going over the speed limit and braking unexpectedly, according to the Tech Times.

The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment Monday.

Tesla started a limited, paid robotaxi test service and deployed a dozen or so self-driving cars in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The company plans to avoid bad weather, difficult intersections, and won't take anyone below the age of 18.

