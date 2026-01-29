WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: robinhood | spacex | ipo | shares

Robinhood Eyes SpaceX IPO Shares for Retail Investors

Robinhood Eyes SpaceX IPO Shares for Retail Investors
(AP)

By    |   Thursday, 29 January 2026 08:08 AM EST

Robinhood is seeking a role in SpaceX’s highly anticipated initial public offering, aiming to sell shares directly to retail investors, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Special: Wall Street Legend Reveals Big Wealth Surge Most Investors Don’t See Coming... Read More Here

The trading app is competing with major Wall Street banks for access to SpaceX stock that could be offered to individual investors through Robinhood’s IPO Access platform, which allows users to buy shares at the IPO price before trading begins on the open market.

SpaceX is considering setting aside a significant portion of its IPO shares for retail buyers, potentially reshaping how one of the largest public offerings ever is distributed.

The listing could come as soon as mid-2026, though plans are not finalized.

If successful, Robinhood’s involvement would mark another step in its effort to give everyday investors access to high-profile IPOs traditionally reserved for institutions — and would underscore the growing influence of retail traders on Wall Street.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Robinhood is seeking a role in SpaceX's highly anticipated initial public offering, aiming to sell shares directly to retail investors, Bloomberg reports.
robinhood, spacex, ipo, shares
164
2026-08-29
Thursday, 29 January 2026 08:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved