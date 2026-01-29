Robinhood Eyes SpaceX IPO Shares for Retail Investors

Robinhood is seeking a role in SpaceX’s highly anticipated initial public offering, aiming to sell shares directly to retail investors, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The trading app is competing with major Wall Street banks for access to SpaceX stock that could be offered to individual investors through Robinhood’s IPO Access platform, which allows users to buy shares at the IPO price before trading begins on the open market.

SpaceX is considering setting aside a significant portion of its IPO shares for retail buyers, potentially reshaping how one of the largest public offerings ever is distributed.

The listing could come as soon as mid-2026, though plans are not finalized.

If successful, Robinhood’s involvement would mark another step in its effort to give everyday investors access to high-profile IPOs traditionally reserved for institutions — and would underscore the growing influence of retail traders on Wall Street.