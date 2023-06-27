×
Robinhood to Trim Jobs as Trading Demand Eases

A Robinhood vending machine on Wall Street on the day of its initial public offering (IPO), July 28, 2021 (AP)

Tuesday, 27 June 2023 07:54 AM EDT

Trading platform Robinhood Markets said Monday it was cutting some of its full-time jobs, as it looks to offset costs amid slowing demand for its services.

The Menlo Park, California-based company added that in some cases, teams could make changes based on volume, workload and other factors.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported the company's move.

Robinhood played a crucial role in the retail-trading frenzy during the pandemic but has struggled with a contracting customer base spooked by higher cost of commodities.

The news comes a week after the company announced that it was buying financial technology firm X1 Inc for about $95 million in cash as it looks for new revenue streams to counter weakness in its mainstay trading unit.

Robinhood last year said announced job cuts and said that it would change its organizational structure to drive greater cost discipline.

In its most recent quarter, the company surpassed Wall Street revenue estimates, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes boosted its interest income.

