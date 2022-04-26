×
Robinhood to Cut Its Workforce by 9%

Robinhood CEO
Vlad Tenev, CEO of the online brokerage Robinhood, walks along Wall Street after going public with an IPO earlier in the day on July 29, 2021 in New York. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 05:10 PM

Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. said on Tuesday it is laying off about 9% of its full-time employees, sending its shares down 5% in extended trade.

The company, which is reporting its quarterly results later this week, said the rapid headcount growth has led to some duplicate roles and job functions.

As of Dec. 31, the company's total headcount was 3,800.

Robinhood's easy-to-use interface has made it a hit among young investors trading from home on cryptocurrencies and stocks such as GameStop Corp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will continue to accelerate our product momentum through 2022 and will introduce key new products across brokerage, crypto and spending/saving," Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev wrote in a blogpost.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
