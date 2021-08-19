'Ghost Town' Fears Send Robinhood Sliding as Trading Frenzy Fizzles

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc fell 12% on Thursday as the fee-free broker's warning about a slowdown in trading raised concerns about its reliance on a pack of small-time investors to sustain a frenzy in stocks, options and cryptocurrencies.

In its first results as a public company on Wednesday, Robinhood said the crypto trading mania this year helped double its second-quarter revenue, but also warned it expected retail investors who trade on its popular app to take a breather in the third quarter.

"Robinhood is dependent on high volatility and you don't get high levels of volatility all the time," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

"It comes in spurts and it can just be a ghost town for months and months."

Dogecoin, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that made up 62% of Robinhood's total crypto volumes in the second quarter, has catapulted around 9,000% in value in the past year.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, is up 52% in 2021, but Refinitiv data shows trading volumes have declined in every month since May.

Robinhood's own stock has been dubbed the "meme of memes" after it rallied like meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment.

Robinhood shares closed 8% lower in their market debut on July 29, before more than doubling to $85 through the first week of August on interest from both individual traders and star investor Cathie Wood.

The stock was down 9% at $45.11 by 8:18 a.m. ET on Thursday and was among the top 20 most-traded stocks across U.S. exchanges.

Social media chatrooms were abuzz with activity as users reacted to the company's warning.

"I wouldn't buy this. (Too) many red flags. If you made money, good, but this will never go to $80 again," a Stocktwits user wrote on the trading-focused social media site, tagging Robinhood's ticker $HOOD.

Message volume related to Robinhood spiked by nearly 36% on Stocktwits, with positive and negative sentiment toward the stock split evenly.

Robinhood also said it was considering selling branded merchandise, in a move similar to AMC, which has floated the possibility of selling products from theaters.