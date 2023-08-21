×
Tags: roark capital | subway

Roark Nears Deal to Buy Subway Chain for $9.6B

Roark Nears Deal to Buy Subway Chain for $9.6B
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 21 August 2023 11:30 AM EDT

Roark Capital is nearing a deal to buy sandwich chain Subway for about $9.6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roark has been battling it out with a group of rival private-equity firms including TDR and Sycamore, and pulled ahead in recent days, the report said, adding a deal could be finalized this week.

Subway in February said it was exploring a possible sale of its business. Private equity firms Roark Capital and Advent International, and Goldman Sachs' asset management arm, were among bidders for the company, media reports later said.

Subway and Roark Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
