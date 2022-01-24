×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: road travel | holiday | pandemic

US Road Travel Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels in November, Up 12 Percent

US Road Travel Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels in November, Up 12 Percent
Freeway 101, Los Angeles (Getty Images)

Monday, 24 January 2022 02:21 PM

U.S. motorists driving in November topped pre-pandemic levels and rose 12.3% over the same month in 2020 as more Americans return to offices and leisure trips, a government agency said.

The Federal Highway Administration said on Monday motorists drove 267.5 billion miles in November, up 29.2 billion miles over November 2020 and above the 260.3 billion miles in November 2019. For the first 11 months of the year, road travel is up 11.2%, or 298.1 billion miles, to 2.96 trillion miles.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. motorists driving in November topped pre-pandemic levels and rose 12.3% over the same month in 2020 as more Americans return to offices and leisure trips, a government agency said.
road travel, holiday, pandemic
81
2022-21-24
Monday, 24 January 2022 02:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved