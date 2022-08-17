×
Tags: road travel falls | gas prices | inflation

US Road Travel Falls 1.7% as Gas Prices Hit Drivers

US Road Travel Falls 1.7% as Gas Prices Hit Drivers
(AP)

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 04:50 PM EDT

U.S. vehicle travel in June fell 1.7% to 282.1 billion miles, the first year-over-year monthly decline in American driving since February 2021, the U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday.

The 4.8-billion mile decline came as average fuel prices topped $4 a gallon in June.

U.S. driving rose 11% in 2021 after falling in 2020 by 13% to the lowest yearly total miles since 2003 as COVID shutdowns drastically reduced road use.

Driving increased in April and May by less than 2%, slower than prior months, as gasoline prices spiked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prices have been falling in recent weeks. AAA said gas prices nationally average $3.94, down from $4.53 in mid-July.

Despite the decline, the 3.27 trillion miles driven in the 12 months ending in June is still higher than in any prior 12-month period.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


U.S. vehicle travel in June fell 1.7% to 282.1 billion miles, the first year-over-year monthly decline in American driving since February 2021, the U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday.
Wednesday, 17 August 2022 04:50 PM
