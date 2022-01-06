Rivian Shares Tumble as Legacy Automakers Rev Up EV Targets

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc briefly fell below their IPO price for the first time on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production.

Rivian shares, which were up during premarket trading, fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78. They pared losses and were trading down 6.7% at $83.98.

Other EV makers Tesla Inc, Lucid Group and Fisker fell as much as 5%, with valuation of high-flying tech sector coming under pressure against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals.

The slide in Rivian shares also comes a day after one of its biggest investors, Amazon.com Inc, signed a deal with Fiat and Alfa Romeo carmaker Stellantis NV.

Amazon and Stellantis would collaborate to develop cars and trucks that use the e-commerce company's software and deploy electric delivery vans made by the Italian carmaker.

Rivian and Amazon had signed a contract in 2019 to build 100,000 electric delivery vans for the e-commerce giant by 2025.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said the fall in Rivian shares indicates that investors perhaps assumed Amazon would primarily rely on Rivian vans for its EV fleet and perceived the latest announcement as reducing its opportunity.

Meanwhile, competition in the EV space is heating up with legacy carmakers and startup companies advertising their new vehicles that are set to enter the market this year or next.

General Motors said it would launch its Chevrolet Silverado pickup and Ford is ramping up production of F-150 Lightning, both pick-up trucks that would compete with Rivian's R1T, even as it struggles to stick to delivery dates as supply chip constraints limit production.

"Investors are probably getting a little spooked by the legacy industry making a comeback," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said.

Rivian, which still has no discernible sales, has launched a couple of high-end luxury EVs and is yet to ramp up production.

"It's still sort of unproven in terms of investability of that as a stock versus some of the other names like Tesla and arguably Ford," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com.