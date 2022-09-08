×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: revance botox | fda | abbvie

FDA Approves Revance's Botox Rival

FDA Approves Revance's Botox Rival
Food & Drug Administration Silver Spring, Maryland, headquarters (AP)

Thursday, 08 September 2022 07:58 AM EDT

Revance Therapeutics said on Thursday it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its injection that could rival AbbVie's Botox.

The company said Daxxify, its treatment for wrinkles that appear as people become older, has the ability to address the duration of treatment effect, which it believes is the greatest unmet need among the class of injections.

The U.S. approval of Daxxify was based on a late-stage trial of over 2,700 patients that showed the injection had a six-month median duration, with some patients even showing the effect at nine months.

The company received a "complete response letter" in November last year after the regulator pointed to "deficiencies" at its manufacturing site during an inspection.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Revance Therapeutics said on Thursday it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its injection that could rival AbbVie's Botox.
revance botox, fda, abbvie
118
2022-58-08
Thursday, 08 September 2022 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved