27% of Americans Have No Retirement Savings

Nineteen percent of Baby Boomers, those between the ages of 59 and 77, have no money saved for retirement, according to a survey by Credit Karma.



Among Americans of all ages, 27% have not set any money aside for their golden years. Among those who do have a retirement account, 17% have decreased their contributions due to inflation.



The survey also found that while 33% can cite one or more celebrities’ net worth, 51% do not know how to calculate their own net worth.



Credit Karma says understanding the difference between one’s assets and one’s debt, or net worth, is a good place for a person to start to get a handle on their finances but that because half of Americans don’t know this baseline figure, they are at a disadvantage.



The percentage who don’t know their net worth jumps to 60% of women. By comparison, just 41% of men don’t have a handle on this.



In addition, 18% of Americans don’t know what they should do to build their assets.



Twenty-two percent of people incorrectly think net worth is a term exclusively reserved for the wealthy.



“Net worth applies to anyone who is on the path of building wealth, and that includes people who are just beginning to save or even still paying down debt,” says Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate with Credit Karma.



Alev says staying current on one’s net worth is as important as knowing one’s credit score: “Just like your credit score, net worth is an important number to track consistently as you begin to pay down debt, save money for retirement and achieve major financial milestones, like buying your first car or home. If you don’t know your net worth, there are many online tools that can help you understand what actions you can take to grow and protect your money.”



Qualtrics conducted the online survey of 1,006 adults for Credit Karma between March 20, 2023 and April 3, 2023.