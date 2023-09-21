10 Rules to Beat the Majority of Investors

Common sense investing, often referred to as passive investing, aims to achieve market returns rather than trying to beat the market through active trading or stock picking. The philosophy behind common sense investing is rooted in the belief that the majority of active investors, including professional fund managers, struggle to consistently outperform the market over the long term.

Instead of attempting to beat the market, common sense investing focuses on strategies that are simple, cost-effective, and based on well-established principles. Here are some common sense investing strategies:

Diversification: Spread your investments across different asset classes (such as stocks, bonds, and real estate) and within each asset class (e.g., investing in a variety of industries and sectors). Diversification helps reduce risk by not putting all your eggs in one basket. Low-Cost Index Funds or ETFs: Invest in low-cost index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that aim to replicate the performance of a specific market index (e.g., S&P 500). These funds typically have lower fees compared to actively managed funds.

Buy and Hold: Avoid frequent buying and selling of investments in response to market fluctuations. Instead, buy quality investments and hold them for the long term. This strategy reduces trading costs and minimizes the impact of short-term market volatility. Asset Allocation: Determine an appropriate mix of asset classes based on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. Regularly rebalance your portfolio to maintain the desired asset allocation. Dollar-Cost Averaging: Invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of market conditions. This strategy helps reduce the impact of market timing and allows you to buy more shares when prices are low and fewer when prices are high. Avoid Market Timing: Trying to predict market movements and making investment decisions based on short-term market trends is notoriously difficult. Common sense investing encourages a long-term perspective and discourages market timing. Minimize Taxes: Consider tax-efficient investing strategies, such as holding investments for at least one year to benefit from lower long-term capital gains tax rates. Use tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s whenever possible. Educate Yourself: Take the time to learn about investing principles and personal finance. Understanding the basics of investing, risk management, and financial planning is essential for making informed decisions. Stay the Course: Be patient and disciplined. The markets can be volatile, and it's important to avoid making impulsive decisions in response to short-term market movements. Periodic Review: Regularly review your investment portfolio to ensure it aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Make adjustments as necessary but avoid overreacting to market news or short-term fluctuations.

Common sense investing doesn't promise extraordinary returns or the excitement of active trading, but it aims to provide consistent, market-average returns over the long run while minimizing costs and risks. It's a prudent approach for many investors, especially those who prefer a hands-off, low-stress approach to wealth accumulation.