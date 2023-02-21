×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: retirement | professional investor

Traders Put Minimum Price of $3 Million on Retirement

Traders Put Minimum Price of $3 Million on Retirement
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 04:10 PM EST

Professional investors think they’ll need between $3 million and $5 million to retire, according to the latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey.

Less than half think there is a 100% chance they will ever achieve that goal.

Average Americans, by comparison, think they will need at least $1.25 million in order to retire comfortably, up 20% from a year ago, according to a survey by Northwestern Mutual.

The good news for retirement savers is that after the average Vanguard 401(k) account declined 20% in 2022, professional and retail investors think stocks and bonds will revert to their traditional diametric performance, so that fixed-income investing can, once again, serve as a buffer.

However, investors are concerned about corporate earnings and the possibility of a recession in the U.S. in 2023.

Fifty-eight percent also think that the “Faang” stocks — Apple Inc., Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms, Inc. — which comprise 20% of the market valuation of the S&P 500, will be supplanted by newcomers in the next three years.

“When five names in the S&P 500 make up more than 20% of the index, those names tend to lag the index over the next three to five years,” explains Bob Shea, chief investment strategist at Dynasty Financial Partners.

Shea also believes Asian and other international assets will outperform those in the U.S. in 2023.

Even with these changing dynamics, 56% of those surveyed said they were not adjusting their retirement portfolios.

As far as individual investors are concerned, they need to shore up their savings, especially in light of inflation, experts say. To begin with, only two-thirds of U.S. private sector workers had access to a workplace retirement savings plan in 2021.

The average 401(k) balance overseen by Vanguard at the end of 2022 was $112,572 and the median balance was $27,376.

“It’s no wonder many would-be retirees are doubting the viability of their nest eggs,” says Christine Benz, Morningstar director of personal finance and retirement planning. “While inflation appears to be cooling off, it increases the amount of funds that a person needs to have in retirement.”

Even among professional traders, 8% are considering never throwing in the towel and retiring.

Bloomberg’s Markets Live team conducted the MLIV Pulse survey on its terminals and online last week.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Professional investors think they'll need between $3 million and $5 million to retire, according to the latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey.
retirement, professional investor
377
2023-10-21
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved