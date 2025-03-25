8 Questions Every Christian Should Ask Before Retirement

As Christians, we often reflect on how our lives align with God’s purpose and the stewardship He entrusts to us. I recently experienced a milestone birthday that got me thinking about how well I was preparing for the next season of life with a desire to finish well. Among the most significant aspects of stewardship is how we manage our finances. The question isn’t just about having enough to survive but rather thriving in a way that glorifies God, blesses others and brings clarity to our choices.

One crucial step in financial stewardship is determining your “number” — the amount of money you need to retire and invest in the important things in life. You might be surprised to know that there are very few people (working or retired) who know or have thought deeply about their number.

Spoiler alert: the number itself isn’t the ultimate goal. The goal is clarity: clarity that empowers you to make choices aligned with God’s will, improve your quality of life and bless those around you. When you approach your finances with intentionality and prayer, you create the opportunity to live a life of abundance and eternal impact. As you determine and seek God’s guidance to your number, please remember that it is as unique to you as a snowflake.

I believe if you answer eight key questions, you can determine your number and chart a path toward living abundantly and finishing strong:

How long will you live? While only God knows, life expectancy calculators can provide estimates. Planning accordingly ensures financial resources last throughout retirement. When do you want to retire? Retirement often means shifting to more meaningful pursuits. Consider how you want to use your gifts and time for significance beyond a nine-to-five job. When will you take Social Security? Claiming Social Security early reduces benefits while delaying increases them. Consider factors such as health, taxes, and spousal benefits to make an informed decision. Where and how do you want to live? Will you stay in your current home, downsize, or relocate? Lifestyle choices impact financial needs, so plan accordingly for housing, travel, and community involvement. Will you support aging parents? Honoring parents may include financial or caregiving support. Have conversations early and incorporate potential expenses into your financial planning. How much do you want to leave behind? Proverbs 13:22 says, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children.” Consider financial, spiritual, and relational legacies when planning. Will you contribute to children’s education? Decide how much to allocate for tuition or enrichment opportunities while balancing other financial priorities. Consider options such as 529 college savings plans or education trusts that can grow over time. How much will you fund weddings for your children? Determine what financial role you will play in milestone events, setting clear expectations while aligning with your overall financial picture.

The path to clarity and abundance

Once you answer these eight questions, you can develop a financial plan that brings clarity to your present and future. With clarity comes the power to make decisions that align with your faith and priorities. Consider the adage: “Do your giving while you’re living.” By thoughtfully planning, you may discover that you have more resources than you imagined. If so, consider these options:

Increase giving: If you’ve been blessed with surplus resources, prayerfully consider how you might give more to ministries, charitable organizations or causes that advance God’s Kingdom. Generosity is a reflection of God’s heart, and your giving can transform lives and expand your eternal impact. Bless your family: Additional resources can provide meaningful gifts or support for your children and grandchildren, whether through education, housing, or memorable experiences. Consider investing in their spiritual growth and well-being, leaving a legacy of faith and love. You might establish a fund to send your grandchildren to Christian camps or create a family trust that unites your loved ones in deciding how to distribute the funds. This not only passes on your values but also allows them to experience the joy of giving firsthand. Pursue a dream: Perhaps you’ve always wanted to go to the Holy Land or take a trip of a lifetime, write a book or embark on a project that brings you closer to God and others. Prayerfully consider how these dreams align with God’s purpose for your life and use your resources wisely to pursue them. Prepare for the unexpected: Life often brings unforeseen challenges, from medical emergencies to economic downturns. Having a well-thought-out financial plan gives you the flexibility to navigate these challenges with confidence and peace of mind.

Eternal investments

Money, when combined with clarity, gives you choices. Whether you are 30 years old or 60, as you plan for retirement and beyond, ask yourself: Are you living a life of abundance and making investments that are eternal? Matthew 6:20 reminds us to “lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven.” Use your resources not only for personal enjoyment but to glorify God and leave a legacy.

Through prayer, wise counsel, and careful planning, you can determine your number and live with confidence and purpose. Steward your finances well, and you’ll find yourself thriving — not just for the years you’re given on earth but for eternity. With clarity and faith, you can finish strong and hear the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant” ( Matthew 25:23 ).

