Healthcare Costs, Inflation Top Concerns of Retirees

In today’s uncertain economy, inflation, wild swings in the stock market and interest rate hikes are giving retirees and near retirees the jitters. About 41% of Americans say being financially secure in retirement “is going to take a miracle,” and 36% don’t think they’ll ever have enough money to be able to retire, according to the Natixis Global Retirement Index.



These concerns are echoed in the Goldman Sachs Retirement Survey & Insight Report, which also found widespread worries about the ability to save for retirement. Healthcare costs, inflation, and Social Security topped the list of Americans’ retirement apprehensions.

Forty-four percent of retirees worry what impact future healthcare costs will have on their retirement (the top fear listed). Closely following are possible reductions in future Social Security benefits, and inflation, cited by 43% and 42% of respondents, respectively. Running out of money is ranked fourth, with 32% of Americans worried this could become a harsh reality in retirement.

Retirement Savings Obstacles



Before Americans can officially retire, however, they are concerned about impediments to their ability to save. American workers overwhelmingly say that credit card debt (80%), financially supporting family members (84%) and financial hardships (89%) are impeding or even completely preventing their ability to put money away for retirement, as per the Goldman Sachs survey.



Bankrate found that 56% of Americans “are unable to cover an unexpected $1,000 bill with savings,” with CNBC reporting “many Americans would have to go into debt to foot an unexpected $1,000 bill, either by asking family and friends for a loan or taking a personal loan from a bank.”

Additionally, the Goldman Sachs report found 51% of Americans are planning on retiring earlier than expected, with 23% listing health reasons as the primary factor.

Dan Peluse, executive director at Wintrust Investment Corp., says he is witnessing more participants at his retirement plan sponsor clients retire early.

“Several factors, whether they be the rise in equity prices or the pandemic, are incentivizing people to retire earlier,” Peluse says. Uncertainty about life is also prompting more Americans to question their future security—motivating more to enjoy life now and to retire early, he says.

Furthermore, Peluse says that the data on retirees is worrying, but largely consistent with trends on the economy. “The top two concerns of healthcare costs and reductions in Social Security benefits will remain the concern of retirees for the foreseeable future,” he says. “Healthcare costs continue to rise, and for many American retirees, the biggest unknown and largest expense is healthcare costs, long term.”

Inflation a Serious Worry



“Inflation is clearly a front-of-mind topic and will be for some time, but for American retirees, it is hard to de-risk portfolios long term when trying to ‘game out’ inflation,” Peluse continues. “Inflation feeds into spending power, and while inflation may decline in a couple years, prices may not plummet immediately. Therefore, retirees need to keep higher prices in mind when spending and saving.”