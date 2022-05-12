×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: retail investors | market volatility

US Retail Investors Turn Bearish and Elusive in Latest Selloff

NYSE
New York Stock Exchange, as seen at dusk from Broad Street (AP)

Thursday, 12 May 2022 07:58 AM

Individual U.S. investors are turning bearish and staying away from buying the dip this week, data showed, a sharp reversal from the frenzied trading during the peak of the pandemic.

Over the last two days, retail traders sold $1.9 billion worth of shares, making it the largest two-day outflow in 14 months, according to brokerage JPMorgan.

It was not so until last week when they were net buyers of equities, notching the highest level ever recorded on May 5, according to Vanda Research.

"Retail buying impulse showed signs of slowing before this latest burst of selling," JPM strategist Peng Cheng said.

Rising borrowing costs, high inflation and the possibility of slowing growth have intensified market volatility this week.

The benchmark S&P 500 is within 2% of confirming a bear market for the first since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020 as the end of easy money pushes investors out of riskier bets.

Retail investor presence in equity markets too have dwindled compared to early last year when aided by fat stimulus checks and low trading fees, they flocked to online message boards to move markets while staying locked up in their homes.

As of Wednesday market close, U.S. retail traders accounted for about 12% of the total volume of shares traded compared to around 20% at the peak in January 2021, JPM said.

The average retail investor has also underperformed the S&P 500, making just about 6% since January 2020 compared to the 24% return of the benchmark index, JP Morgan estimated.

Retail buying is slowing, said Marco Iachini, senior vice-president at Vanda in a client note, but it could be "fatigue rather than outright capitulation" on their part.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Individual U.S. investors are turning bearish and staying away from buying the dip this week, data showed, a sharp reversal from the frenzied trading during the peak of the pandemic.Over the last two days, retail traders sold $1.9 billion worth of shares, making it the...
retail investors, market volatility
279
2022-58-12
Thursday, 12 May 2022 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved