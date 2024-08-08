WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: restaurant brands | burger king | earnings

Burger King Parent Beats on Hardy Fast-Food Demand

Burger King Parent Beats on Hardy Fast-Food Demand

Thursday, 08 August 2024 06:50 AM EDT

Restaurant Brands International beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its Tim Hortons and Burger King outlets enjoyed steady demand despite a wider slowdown in the U.S. fast-food sector.

Fast-food chains have been rushing to offer discounts and deals to boost traffic at a time when sticky inflation and high borrowing costs are prompting consumers to dine out less.

Burger King has also benefited from its $5 value meal revival, just ahead of a similar launch from rival McDonald's, along with investment in its stores, equipment and advertising as part of a turnaround plan.

Average foot traffic per location at Burger King was up 4.3% in the quarter, compared with a 1% rise a year ago, according to data from Placer.ai.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $2.08 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.02 billion, according to LSEG data.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Restaurant Brands International beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its Tim Hortons and Burger King outlets enjoyed steady demand despite a wider slowdown in the U.S. fast-food sector.
restaurant brands, burger king, earnings
144
2024-50-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 06:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved