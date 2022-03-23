×
Renault Suspends Moscow Plant, Adjusts 2022 Outlook

Renault CEO Luca De Meo
Renault CEO Luca De Meo reacts during the unveiling of Alpine F1 team's A522 new racing car for the upcoming Formula One 2022 season at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Feb. 21, 2022. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 04:28 PM

Renault on Wednesday said it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow while it assesses options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, the country's number one carmaker.

The French carmaker as a consequence revised its operating group margin to around 3% from at or above 4%.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier accused Renault of financing the war and said Renault, among other French companies, must stop "financing the murder of children and women, of rape."

Renault is the Western carmaker most exposed to Russia, where it generates 8% of its core earnings, according to Citibank, mainly through its 69% stake in Avtovaz, which is behind the Lada car brand.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


