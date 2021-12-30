×
Tags: remote

JPMorgan, Citi Staff to Start 2022 With Remote Work

Thursday, 30 December 2021 08:47 PM

JPMorgan Chase & Co has offered its staff the option of working from home for the first two weeks of 2022, with a caveat that all employees are expected to return to office no later than Feb. 1, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank told workers it was not changing the long-term plans of working from the office. "With the increase in holiday travel and gatherings, we are allowing for more flexibility during the first two weeks of January to work from home (if your role allows) at your manager's discretion," the memo said.

Citigroup has also asked its employees to work from home during the first few weeks of 2022, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The bank had said to it employees at its New York City office on Dec. 15 they could work from home if they were able to through the holidays.

U.S. banks have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the office, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, while relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated staff working in its Manhattan offices.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


