×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Remitly | IPO | payments processing | remittance processing

Remittance Processor Remitly Targets ~$7B IPO

electronic transfer
Remitly Inc. is aiming for a nearly $7 billion IPO. (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 07:57 AM

Remittance processor Remitly Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

In May, the company had hired investment banks to prepare for an IPO this year, which could value it at around $5 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2011, Remitly is a cross-border remittance provider to customers who are primarily immigrants.

Remitly plans to raise roughly $510.8 million by selling more than 12.16 million shares priced between $38 per share and $42 per share, the filing showed.

Existing shareholders are selling around 5.2 million shares in the offering and the proceeds will not go to the company.

Separately, PayU Fintech Investments B.V., one of Remitly's existing shareholders, has agreed to purchase $25 million worth of the company's common stock in a private placement.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters of the offering, and Remitly plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RELY."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Remittance processor Remitly Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Remitly, IPO, payments processing, remittance processing
168
2021-57-14
Tuesday, 14 September 2021 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved