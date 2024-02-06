×
Tags: regional bank | commercial real estate

Regional Banks' Commercial Real Estate Exposure a Worry

A Wells Fargo branch in midtown Manhattan (Jimin Kim/AP)

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 06:34 AM EST

A sell-off in regional U.S. bank stocks triggered by New York Community Bancorp last week has brought the group's exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) in focus for analysts and investors alike.

The industry has grappled with looming losses on CRE loan books since early 2023, as the sector faced the twin challenges of financing difficulties amid high interest rates and lower office occupancy due to widespread adoption of remote work.

Investors fear weak demand for offices could trigger a wave of defaults and put pressure on banks and other lenders, which are hoping to avoid selling CRE loans at significant discounts. The CRE worries extend across the banking sector, with several giants including Wells Fargo shoring up rainy-day funds over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, smaller lenders have sought to reduce the risk by raising their loan loss provisions and shedding these portfolios through sales to private equity firms.

