×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: recession | u.s. economy | stock market | 401k | retirement savings

What a Recession Could Mean for Your 401(k)

What a Recession Could Mean for Your 401(k)
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 19 January 2023 04:31 PM EST

For a full year, Wall Street has agonized over a recession. What does it mean for your 401(k) and stocks if there is, or isn’t, a recession in the U.S.?

Even with layoffs piling up — Microsoft announced it will slash 10,000 jobs just this week — economists remain split on whether the economy will strengthen in 2023, Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, tells Yahoo! Money.

A number of economist surveys point to a 60% probability of a recession in 2023. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index even says a recession may have already begun.

But Goldman Sachs economists say there’s only a 35% chance of an economic downturn — and that it may be avoided altogether.

So the first thing to realize is, “That kind of uncertainty is going to serve as a brick on the market’s head,” says Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi.

Even though the stock market declined 19.4% in 2022, the S&P 500 falls by an average of 30% in a bear market — so investors could feel more pain, Buchbinder agrees.

Therefore, investors may need to brace for more stock market volatility in 2023.

However, there's a second scheme that could play out, since the stock market is a leading indicator. As Buchbinder notes: “We’ve priced in a fair amount of bad news.”

Thus, investors may have already been through the worst of a recession-related market wringer, he says.

That could mean, at the least, single-digit equity returns in 2023.

The third, most optimistic scenario for 401(k) and other investors in 2023 is that the economy sidesteps a recession altogether.

For that to happen, the labor market must remain robust and the Federal Reserve must get the inflation/recession interest rate balance precisely right.

If these stars align, Buchbinder says, the S&P 500 could rally 15% to 20% over the next 12 months.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
For a full year, Wall Street has agonized over a recession. What does it mean for your 401(k) and stocks if there is, or isn't, a recession in the U.S.?
recession, u.s. economy, stock market, 401k, retirement savings
310
2023-31-19
Thursday, 19 January 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved