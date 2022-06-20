×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: recession | energy | food | consumer sentiment | biden

Mild Recession by Year-End: Nomura

Mild Recession by Year-End: Nomura
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 20 June 2022 04:47 PM

The United States economy will fall into a recession, albeit a mild one, by year-end, Nomura economists Aichi Amemiya and Robert Dent of investment bank Nomura wrote in a note Monday.

"With rapidly slowing growth momentum and a Fed committed to restoring price stability, we believe a mild recession starting in the fourth quarter of 2022 is now more likely than not," the economists wrote, Bloomberg reports.

"Disruptions in the energy and food sectors, coupled with declining consumer sentiment, are contributing to a looming economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad," the Nomura report said.

Nomura is now predicting U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth of just 1.8% in fiscal 2022, down from its previous forecast of 2.5%. In 2023, Nomura forecasts GDP will contract by 1%, as opposed to the 1.3% growth previously expected.

Keeping the U.S. from a more pronounced recession will be strong balance sheets and amassed savings, enabling U.S. consumers and businesses to withstand the downturn from positions of reasonable strength, the economists said.

Bank of America puts the chance of the U.S. entering a recession in 2023 at 40%. It forecasts U.S. GDP in 2023 will stagnate.

"Our worst fears around the Fed have been confirmed: They fell way behind the curve and are now playing a dangerous game of catch-up," wrote BofA analysts led by Ethan Harris. "We look for GDP growth to slow to almost zero, inflation to settle at around 3%, and the Fed to hike rates above 4%."

 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The United States economy will fall into a recession, albeit a mild one, by year-end, Nomura economists Aichi Amemiya and Robert Dent of investment bank Nomura wrote in a note Monday.
recession, energy, food, consumer sentiment, biden
248
2022-47-20
Monday, 20 June 2022 04:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved