WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: realpage | justice department | rents

Justice Dept. Accuses RealPage of Driving Up Rents

Justice Dept. Accuses RealPage of Driving Up Rents
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 23 August 2024 11:11 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states sued RealPage Friday, accusing the property management software company of using algorithms to help landlords illegally collude and drive up rents for apartments.

The lawsuit filed in North Carolina accuses Dallas, Texas-headquartered RealPage of letting landlords collude by sharing their pricing information with the company's software, which then recommends rent prices. The software keeps landlords from lowering rent and offering deals to attract renters, the Justice Department said.

High housing costs are a key concern for U.S. consumers ahead of the November presidential election, with home prices rising nationally by about 50% and rent going up around 35% in the last five years, according to real estate service firm Zillow.

The case is the first time the Justice Department has gone after algorithmic collusion, a growing concern for antitrust enforcers as technology companies offer pricing services based on big data.

"Americans should not have to pay more in rent because a company has found a new way to scheme with landlords to break the law," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The Justice Department points to statements by RealPage executives that it says show they realized they were helping to dampen competition in the rental housing market.

"There is greater good in everybody succeeding versus essentially trying to compete against one another in a way that actually keeps the entire industry down," one executive said, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department also accuses RealPage of illegally monopolizing the market for property management software for multi-family dwellings in the U.S.

The attorneys general of North Carolina, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington joined the Justice Department in the case.

The lawsuit follows similar cases where the attorney general for Washington D.C. and renters say RealPage illegally drove up rents.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states sued RealPage Friday, accusing the property management software company of using algorithms to help landlords illegally collude and drive up rents for apartments.
realpage, justice department, rents
302
2024-11-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved