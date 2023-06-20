How to Balance Risk & Reward in Real Estate Investing

Everyone today is talking about finding a side hustle to make some extra cash these days, and while there are a lot of paths you could choose, I believe real estate is the best, hands down.

That’s because it offers tremendous profit potential, as well as tax benefits, cash flow, and a hedge against inflation. But because of the size of a typical real estate transaction, the risk can also be tremendous if you don’t know how to balance risk and reward.

This is a critical component of real estate investing.

Look—I’d be lying if I told you every deal I’ve done was a homerun. And I’d be lying if I told you there was a way to completely eliminate risk. Frankly, you should avoid anyone who says otherwise like the plague because they’re going to give you bad advice that will hurt you financially.

So in this article, I'm going to share five ways to balance risk and reward in your own real estate investing based on my own firsthand experience and lessons from my mentors who have helped me along the way.

If you follow the principles outlined here, you will drastically reduce your risk and increase your likelihood of success, setting you and your family up for true financial freedom.

Have multiple exit strategies

When I first got into real estate investing, I only did flips—meaning I would buy a property that was typically distressed, and as a result, underpriced, renovate it to bring it up to maker standards, and then resell at a profit.

This often worked well, but it also meant some potential deals were off the table for me because the numbers didn’t work in other scenarios.

While a property may not have enough margin for a flip, it might be great as a buy-and hold-rental, but if you don’t have more than one way to get out of a property, you’ll be forced to either pass up a lot of deals or go into them anyway, significantly increasing your risk profile.

It’s important to understand multiple exit strategies to maximize your options and minimize your risk.

Know your numbers

Think of your numbers—details like profit margin, costs, interest rates, etc., like your vitals when you’re in the hospital.

In a medical setting, your doctor uses these stats to determine your health, and in an investing setting, your numbers work the same way to determine the health of a real estate deal.

Unfortunately, a lot of new investors think if they’re just committed enough to a deal, they can make it profitable. I want to be perfectly clear—this is a recipe for financial ruin.

Every decision you make should be based on objective numbers to ensure a profitable deal.

I also want to point out that early in your real estate investing journey, you’ll probably think you have a far better grasp on your numbers than you really do. Over time though, you’ll learn to adjust for unexpected challenges, market conditions, and even human nature to reduce risk.

Have a welldefined buy box

I believe success comes from focus, and that means what you say no to will have a far greater impact than what you say yes to.

In real estate, this means setting a strict criteria on what you’ll invest in. That might start with the type of property, such as single family homes, short term rentals, commercial properties, or multi family. But you need to take it deeper than that. Your buy box might also include criteria like:

Situation (short sale, quick move, distressed property, etc.)

Spread (profit potential)

Owner demographics

Deal size

This allows you to become more proficient in a particular type of deal, which means you'll reduce your risk while increasing efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

Know industry timelines

Do you know how long it takes to close on a property? How long it takes to get a home inspection, building permit, or insurance? Or how long it takes to complete various renovations?

You need to know these kinds of details because delays mean added costs, which reduce profitability and increase risk.

It’s also important to note that these timelines vary from market to market, and can further vary based on current market conditions, which companies you work with, and unexpected challenges which you won’t know until you start a project.

As with your numbers, this is an area you’ll probably suck at in the beginning, but will get better at as you become more experienced. I also suggest that rather than learning from your own mistakes—which can be financially devastating, you find a local mentor who already knows and can help you avoid making mistakes in the first place.

Stay on top of market trends

Changing market trends can turn a once great deal into a risky one or a once risky deal into a great one, but only if you know what’s going on in the industry and how that affects your market(s).

There are two perspectives here. One is your local market trends, which can vary widely from location to location. For instance, compare what’s going on in New York vs. Tampa, and you’ll see two very different sets of local market trends which means very different investing decisions in these two cities.

You’ll want to look at factors like population growth or decline, employment opportunities, tax policies, to name just a few, and evaluate how they will impact your local real estate markets, but you also need to consider macroeconomic factors that affect all markets. This might include things like inflation, consumer confidence, and availability of credit.

When you can evaluate the current market conditions AND make educated predictions based on market trends, you’ll face far less risk in your real estate investing, which means a more stable path and greater profits.

Brett McCollum is an investor and educator, who started teaching others how to create their own financial freedom through real estate investing once he saw its powerful impact in his own life. Today, he runs MVP Group International, which helps struggling homeowners get out of properties they can no longer afford and get a fresh start in life.