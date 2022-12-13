×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: raise | inflation | career

How to Ask for a Raise in 2023

How to Ask for a Raise in 2023
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 December 2022 01:53 PM EST

We all know that inflation has been at a 40-year high for the past year. We all also know that the government is working to slow down the U.S. economy to get inflation under control—and that this has stoked recession fears and led to thousands of layoffs.

So, is now the best time to ask for a raise?

It could be, if you ask diplomatically and present your contributions to your boss in a cogent way, Bloomberg reports.

Your boss may not be aware of all of your contributions to the company, says Laurie Weingart, the author of books on careers.

Set a time to speak with your boss in a collaborative way about your work, your responsibilities and your planned career path, Weingart suggests.

Don’t aim for a yes-or-no answer to the question of a raise, says Leanne Meyer, director of Carnegie Mellon’s Leadership and Negotiation Academy. Rather, create touchpoints over time to discuss your work and be open to other benefits at work, such as personal time off, flexible arrangements that might include working from home, and the like, Meyer says.

Time your discussions around company’s bonus, raise and reviews cycles, Weingert says. Treat them like deadlines, count backwards by a few weeks and plan your strategy accordingly.

Approach your boss in a positive, collaborative way, she adds, by saying something like, “I know you’ll be having compensation conversations with Kristin in HR soon, and I’d love to discuss my performance and compensation. I have some additional information to bring to the table.”

Finally, think about what you uniquely bring to the organization that is different from your coworkers, Weingart says.

“So much of it is about articulating the value add that you bring,” Weingart says.

These are some respectful ways to broach a raise without risking job security or your superior’s goodwill.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
We all know that inflation has been at a 40-year high for the past year. We all also know about recession fears and layoffs. So ... is now a good time to ask for a raise?
raise, inflation, career
306
2022-53-13
Tuesday, 13 December 2022 01:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved