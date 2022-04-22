Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Barbie Doll Sells Out

A Mattel Queen Elizabeth II tribute doll, to mark her 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee on the throne, has sold out, The Wall Street Journal reports.



A limited edition of the Barbie signature doll was available online exclusively in the U.S. through Walmart, Amazon and Target on the Queen's birthday on April 21, 2022. All 200,000 dolls sold out within eight hours.



WSJ reports that Amazon has the doll available as a "like new" collectible for $580. However, a notice on Amazon.com says it is its best-selling doll and is available, used, starting at $156.00 plus $20 shipping. In the U.K., the doll is available at Hamleys, Harrods, Selfridges and John Lewis.

The Queen marked her birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England.



The U.K. will hold formal celebrations for the Queen's 70-year reign June 2-5, 2022.